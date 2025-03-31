Insider Selling: 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Sells 45,998 Shares of Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 45,998 shares of 374Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $19,319.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,342,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,834.04. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 374Water alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Yaacov Nagar sold 12,436 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $5,223.12.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Yaacov Nagar sold 144,860 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $62,289.80.

On Monday, February 3rd, Yaacov Nagar sold 212,120 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $103,938.80.

On Friday, January 24th, Yaacov Nagar sold 900 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $531.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Yaacov Nagar sold 19,772 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $11,665.48.

On Thursday, January 16th, Yaacov Nagar sold 300 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $189.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Yaacov Nagar sold 61,268 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $38,598.84.

On Friday, January 10th, Yaacov Nagar sold 69,570 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $47,307.60.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of SCWO opened at $0.34 on Monday. 374Water Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of 374Water by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 374Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 374Water by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in 374Water in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 374Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on 374Water

374Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.