Citigroup Analysts Give Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) a $330.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $330.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a negative rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

