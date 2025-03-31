CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Yvonne K. Franzese Sells 2,013 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $84,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,606.92. This trade represents a 6.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $41.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

