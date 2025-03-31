Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading 13.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.32 ($0.06). 172,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 823,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Phoenix Copper Trading Up 13.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.75.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

