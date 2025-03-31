ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZDGGF opened at $0.18 on Monday. ZOO Digital Group has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile
