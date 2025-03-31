ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZDGGF opened at $0.18 on Monday. ZOO Digital Group has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.