Financial Analysis: BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BioNTech and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech -15.16% -2.35% -2.05% Cyclo Therapeutics -2,847.19% N/A -307.16%

Risk & Volatility

BioNTech has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

15.5% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BioNTech and Cyclo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 3 14 1 2.89 Cyclo Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

BioNTech currently has a consensus price target of $143.73, indicating a potential upside of 51.38%. Cyclo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $0.95, indicating a potential upside of 31.83%. Given BioNTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioNTech is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNTech and Cyclo Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $2.75 billion 8.28 $1.01 billion ($3.00) -31.65 Cyclo Therapeutics $870,725.00 27.24 -$20.06 million ($0.90) -0.80

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics. BioNTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioNTech beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer. It develops BNT122, which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma and in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT131 that is in Phase I clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for pancreatic and other cancers; BNT311 which are in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; and BNT312, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors, as well as ONC-392, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ovarian cancer and Phase I/II clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. It develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase I clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; BNT322, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for multiple solid tumors; and prophylactic vaccine for shingles, malaria, tuberculosis, HSV-2, and other infectious diseases. It has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.