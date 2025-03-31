Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 488,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,994,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
