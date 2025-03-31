Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,478 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 70.6% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

