Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,708 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT opened at $38.73 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $809.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

