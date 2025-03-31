Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 31,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $33.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $36.75.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

