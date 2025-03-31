Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,834.32 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,828.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,991.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

