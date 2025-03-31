Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 757,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $222,000.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance
PHYS stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.
About Sprott Physical Gold Trust
Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.
