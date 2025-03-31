Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 757,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $222,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.