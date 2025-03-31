Blair William & Co. IL Sells 788 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $118.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

