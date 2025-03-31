UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.38 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 685,995 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 440,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 420,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,338,000 after acquiring an additional 180,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in FMC by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,769,000 after purchasing an additional 143,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

