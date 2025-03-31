Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Arcellx by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $262,594.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,377.35. This trade represents a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,515.72. This trade represents a 20.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,370 shares of company stock worth $4,181,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

