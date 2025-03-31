UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 908 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,962,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,015,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 357,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 359,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp raised Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $218.75 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average is $203.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.