NEOS Investment Management LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

