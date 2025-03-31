WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Centuri were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Centuri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Centuri in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.

CTRI opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centuri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

