WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $259,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,718,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,813,000 after acquiring an additional 456,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 51.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,435,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 137,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 58,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 711,676 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,372.16. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

