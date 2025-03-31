WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $344,000 Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 157.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In related news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,540.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,319. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $59,189.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,251.60. The trade was a 16.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,806. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Bandwidth Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $382.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

