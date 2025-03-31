WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $240,000 in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN opened at $15.46 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OSPN

About OneSpan

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.