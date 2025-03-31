Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $66.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

