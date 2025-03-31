Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,737,000 after buying an additional 125,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,118,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,674,000 after acquiring an additional 277,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,952,000 after purchasing an additional 918,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $122.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $2,912,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

