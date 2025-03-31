Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
HST stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Featured Articles
