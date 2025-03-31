Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $4,396,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,462,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,891,000 after purchasing an additional 140,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exelixis Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $36.70 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $40.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,407.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,174,996.98. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 in the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
