Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares valued at $843,378. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 1,294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in Ameresco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 257.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $39.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $652.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

