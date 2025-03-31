Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Certara alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CERT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

Certara Trading Down 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 839.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Certara by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.