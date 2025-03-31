Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERTGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

CERT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 839.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Certara by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

