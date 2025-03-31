Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,732,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Trip.com Group by 85.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 395,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 182,403 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

