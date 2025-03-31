Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.20.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
NASDAQ DOX opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.36. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $93.34.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
