Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Target Price at $127.50

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS

Insider Activity at Agilysys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,766.98. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,132,175.84. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,708,238. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 502,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.98. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.21.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.