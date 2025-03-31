Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,033.25. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $7,465,960.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,221.49. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,061,718 shares of company stock valued at $37,894,395 over the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

