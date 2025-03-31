Head-To-Head Contrast: H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD) & AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% AtriCure -9.61% -6.80% -5.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for H-CYTE and AtriCure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 0.00 AtriCure 0 0 9 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

AtriCure has a consensus target price of $49.44, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. Given AtriCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AtriCure is more favorable than H-CYTE.

This table compares H-CYTE and AtriCure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A AtriCure $465.31 million 3.34 -$44.70 million ($0.95) -33.51

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AtriCure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AtriCure beats H-CYTE on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Systems, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; cryoSPHERE probe, which provides temporary pain relief by applying cryothermic energy to targeted intercoastal peripheral nerves in the ribcage; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure. In addition, the company sells Lumitip dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

