Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

