Comparing Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) & PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) and Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PowerUp Acquisition and Innventure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerUp Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innventure 0 0 2 2 3.50

Innventure has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.88%. Given Innventure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innventure is more favorable than PowerUp Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerUp Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Innventure N/A -10.36% 3.21%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares PowerUp Acquisition and Innventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PowerUp Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innventure has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerUp Acquisition and Innventure”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerUp Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innventure $988,000.00 388.16 $3.91 million N/A N/A

Innventure has higher revenue and earnings than PowerUp Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of PowerUp Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Innventure shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.0% of PowerUp Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Innventure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innventure beats PowerUp Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerUp Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Innventure

(Get Free Report)

Innventure Inc. founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc., formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.