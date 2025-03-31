Head to Head Review: Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:BLNE) and Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Eastside Distilling”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Eastside Distilling $9.54 million 1.23 -$7.53 million ($37.00) -0.05

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Eastside Distilling -74.63% -2,066.36% -31.99%

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Eastside Distilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

