Lake Street Capital Cuts VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $7.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VirTra Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VirTra has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. Analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

About VirTra

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VirTra by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 34.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

