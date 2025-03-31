Lake Street Capital Cuts VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $7.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
VirTra Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VirTra has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $17.68.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. Analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VirTra
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.