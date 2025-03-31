LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. LSI Industries has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. Analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in LSI Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

