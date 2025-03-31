Digihost Technology (DGHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 1st. Analysts expect Digihost Technology to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter.
Digihost Technology Price Performance
Digihost Technology stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 5.68. Digihost Technology has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Digihost Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
About Digihost Technology
Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digihost Technology
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.