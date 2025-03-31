Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $3.43.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

