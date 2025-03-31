Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Oragenics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $3.43.
About Oragenics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.