Inventiva’s (IVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

IVA stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

