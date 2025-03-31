CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

