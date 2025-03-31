CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Price Performance
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.99. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.35.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.