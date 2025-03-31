Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Femasys has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 141.49% and a negative net margin of 1,435.77%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Femasys by 123.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Femasys by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

