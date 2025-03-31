Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE VPG opened at $24.09 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. Research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,238.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 331,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 271,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 683.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 306,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 267,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,142,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.