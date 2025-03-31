International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Tower Hill Mines

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 1,152,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $553,003.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,765,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,522.56. This trade represents a 4.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

