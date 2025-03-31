StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NURO opened at $4.43 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

