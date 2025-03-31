TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.80. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransAct Technologies
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.