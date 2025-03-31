TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.80. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.