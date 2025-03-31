StockNews.com Downgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

OSPN opened at $15.46 on Friday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

