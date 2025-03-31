StockNews.com Downgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSPN
OneSpan Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OneSpan
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.