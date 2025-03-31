Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.77 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 21.80%.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
