Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Stock Down 2.4 %

AWRE stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.66. Aware has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%.

Insider Activity at Aware

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aware news, CEO Ajay K. Amlani acquired 28,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,439 shares in the company, valued at $351,658.50. The trade was a 14.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 54,713 shares of company stock valued at $83,558. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.