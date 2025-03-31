Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Aware Stock Down 2.4 %
AWRE stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.66. Aware has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.97.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
