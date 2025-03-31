StockNews.com Downgrades Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Sell

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek

Camtek Stock Down 6.3 %

CAMT stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78. Camtek has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,192,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,341,000 after acquiring an additional 903,126 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Camtek by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,566,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,521,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445,079 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,956,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Camtek by 107.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,548,000 after buying an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.